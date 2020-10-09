ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A couple of Alpharetta K9 units are garnering attention from all over the world.
The two furry, four-legged friends are viral social media stars, and they don’t even know it.
Mattis and Raider are their names and, thanks to their handlers, they’re making their mark one Facebook post, Instagram and TikTok at a time.
Mattis and Raider are just like any other dogs, except when they’re on the clock. They track suspects, find missing people and sniff out illegal drugs. However, they’re better known on social media as the enthusiastic subjects of their handlers viral TikToks.
“It really blows me away how people have reacted to Mattis and I,” Sergeant Mark Tappan said.
Sergeant Tappan is the canine commander for the City of Alpharetta K9 Unit. Tappan started with Facebook, then Instagram, and now TikTok where their videos have been liked nearly 45 million times.
“The dog immediately created a bridge between police and community,” Tappan said.
Their reach extends far beyond the community of Alpharetta. Tappan and Officer Phil Ritchey’s TikToks have even lifted people facing some of the darkest moments of their lives.
“I’ve had people message me who have had thoughts about potentially ending their life, and they were kind of on the edge, but Raider was keeping them going,” Officer Ritchey said. “I’m humbled by it.”
It’s messages like those that keep these two K9 duos posting.
“I think it’s priceless,” Ritchey said. “You can’t put a value on that.”
