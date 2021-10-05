ATLANTA (CBS46) — Imagine eating the same food fifty times across the country. That's what a local man in Alpharetta did as he took his love for Chipotle to the next level.
Wyatt Moss spent 50 days crossing over 18,000 miles, in a personal quest to eat Chipotle in all 50 states.
The journey required thousands of miles of driving and nine flights, but it paid off. The restaurant chain named Moss the 15th member of the Chipotle Creator Class after he filmed a TikTok video documenting his travels.
@mosswyatt This video took 50 days, 18,000 miles of driving, 9 flights, and lots of @chipotle PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO A FRIEND! #chipotlecreator #entry ♬ original sound
The Creator Class offers members exclusive perks and partnerships with the brand. Since joining, Moss has posted his first TikTok for Chipotle.
@mosswyatt Reply to @moneysigneric COMMENT IF YOUD LIKE TO SEE MORE HELPFUL TUTORIALS LIKE THIS! @chipotle #chipotle ♬ Take me out Franz Ferdinand - etumoiro
