ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Georgia man, Kevin Douglas Creek of Alpharetta, has pleaded guilty today to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a press release.
On Jan. 6, Creek struck the hand of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was holding a baton. A minute later, he used his hand to push a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. He also kicked the officer. The assaults took place in the West Terrace area of the Capitol.
Creek was arrested June 9. He pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He faces up to eight years in prison as well as three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled for March 10, 2022. He will remain in custody until he is sentenced.
