A local municipal court has temporarily closed its doors Friday after an employee had contracted COVID-19.  

The Alpharetta Municipal Court has cancelled all hearings scheduled for the week of December 14 as employees quarantine, officials told CBS46 News. 

According to city's policies and protocols, all Alpharetta Municipal Court employees who were exposed to the infected employee will quarantine at home for 14 days.

“Fortunately, we had only three dates remaining this year during which Court was to be in session, so we can easily reschedule those hearings,” said Brooke Lappin, the Director of Alpharetta Municipal Court Services.

“It is still an inconvenience to those impacted, but our primary concern must always be ensuring the safety of the public and those working in the Court," Lappin added. 

The infected employee worked in an area of the Court where she does not interact with members of the public, officials told CBS46 News. 

