ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Alpharetta Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run back on May 30.
The vehicle is described as a gray, 4-door Honda Civic, likely a 2016-2021 model. The vehicle is missing a part on the bottom portion of the passenger side view mirror housing.
Police have also provided a website that shows an example of what part of the mirror housing is missing.
The hit-and-run caused serious injuries to two pedestrians.
Anyone with information that may be helpful is encouraged to call us at our tip line 678-297-6307.
