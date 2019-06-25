ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three women from out of state were in town for a mansion party. They booked a room at a DoubleTree Hotel in Alpharetta, and somewhere in metro Atlanta, met four men they went to the party with.
“I guess [they] were there most of the night, came back to their hotel room at five or six o'clock in the morning,” said Howard Miller with the Alpharetta Police Department.
The group went swimming, then back up to the hotel room around 10:30am. According to an incident report, there may have been consensual sex between a few of them, but police said sexual assault also occurred.
“At one point, one of the ladies reported that she had told one of the guys to stop doing whatever he was doing and at that point, passed out, woke up and not remember anything afterwards.”
The girls woke up half-naked or fully nude. The men were gone.
“All three of the victims really didn't know how they passed out, how they fell asleep and don't remember anything,” Miller said.
Police suspect the women may have been drugged. One woman told police she only had two shots of alcohol. The women, who were woken up by hotel staff, also had some of their belongings missing. Jewelry, an iPhone, an Apple watch and debit cards were all gone.
“They were able to track one of the devices in Atlanta and then into Alabama,” Miller said.
Detectives are now working the case, trying to find the suspects.
The women could only give three first names; Derrick, Dillon and Renardo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.