ATLANTA (CBS46) — A local rescue dog named Piper is a top 10 finalist in People's 4th annual World's Cutest Rescue Dog contest.
Piper's owners, who live in Alpharetta, says her "adorable underbite" brings joy into their lives every day.
According to her owners, Piper suffered a "catastrophic injury" when she flipped backwards trying to climb a fence at a puppy play date and broke both hind legs. One leg required emergency surgery and the other was in a cast. For the next 6 weeks, she wasn't allowed to walk without assistance.
Her owners say she has been making up for lost time and described her as loving and fun. She also loves belly rubs.
More than 10,000 rescue dog owners submitted photos to People for the contest, which is presented by the PEDIGREE brand.
The three dogs with the most votes will move on to judging where a winner will be chosen by celebrity judge Megan Hilty and judges from People and PEDIGREE.
Voting is open until Sept. 29. The winner will be announced on Oct. 13.
Click here to vote.
