An altercation at a Bibb County Sports Bar ended in a shooting that left several people injured early Friday morning.
Around 2:47 a.m. the Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched after reports of gunfire at the Thirsty Turtle on Cherry Street.
According to the initial investigation, officials say that someone drove down Cherry Street and began firing at the people standing outside of the bar and continued firing at people at the intersection of Cherry and Third Street.
During the incident, a total of six people were shot, four women and two men, police told CBS46 News.
Three victims who suffered from gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities say the other five victims, three suffering from gunshot wounds and two men suffering from stab wounds were taken to the Navicent Health Center by personal vehicles.
One female victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
There is no description of the suspect at this time.
The incident is still actively under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
