ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation left one man wounded and a suspect at large in downtown Atlanta.
The incident happened on June 26 in Hardy Ivy Park on the 300 block of Peachtree St.
Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; the victim told officials he got into an altercation with three men.
According to the victim, he noticed the three men were asking nearby pedestrians for money, and when he tried to stop them that’s when he was assaulted.
The two suspects pushed him to the ground and the third suspect allegedly shot in the air twice before shooting him once in the leg.
A bystander told officials she saw the suspects running northbound on Peachtree St.
Police have not released the victim's identity nor his condition at this time.
APD is asking anyone with information on who this male in the video to call Crime Stoppers.
The incident remains under investigation.
