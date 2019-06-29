CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation inside a business in Canton County left a man deceased Friday night.
The incident happened inside Canton Ice House at the 100 block of Keith Drive.
Police identified the man as 45-year-old Leon Danzis who appeared to have suffered from injuries.
Danzis was transported to Northside Cherokee Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Canton Police Department is actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to please contact the Police Department at (770)720-4883.
