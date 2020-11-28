An altercation between two men outside of a Covington gas station ended in a shooting late Friday afternoon.
Newton County deputies were dispatched around 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire at the Shell gas station near Salem Circle. Upon arrival, no suspect or victim were found on the scene.
After further investigation, officiers identified the victim to be 20-year-old Cameron Williams of Covington who was grazed by a bullet. Williams was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Deputies say the unknown suspect left the scene in a red Volkswagon with another individual accompanying him. The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, red undershirt, and black pants with a white strip down the side.
If anyone has information regarding this incident or can identify the suspect/vehicle, please contact Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org or 687-625-1515.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.