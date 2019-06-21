ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The longest day of the year is the true marker of summer. But for the families of loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, it is an opportunity to raise awareness for the condition.
Advocates like Cindy Widner Wall says the Alzheimer’s Association became like her family when her father was diagnosed in 2009. “Dad was the true southern, military gentleman,” she says of her father.
Over the years, Widner Wall says her father changed. He had trouble following the plots of the movies they watched together. He commonly asked about what plans the family had the next day.
“He loved to have visitors, he loved to talk to people, but you had to realize he had a point where the stories would repeat,” explains Widner Wall.
As she and her family took on the role of caretakers for her father, she says it was easy to support him. “But we forgot to support each other.” That’s when she found the Alzheimer’s Association.
The organization strives to help families understand the disease, provide support for caretakers, and raise awareness and funds for a cure.
Executive Director Linda Davidson says while many people know about Alzheimer’s Disease, they aren’t always aware of the scope of the illness.
“It truly effects every organ of the body, it shuts down the body, the body forgets to do everything we take for granted,” she explains.
More than 150,000 Georgians have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Davidson says the answer is in the research, which can only be continued with proper funding.
The “Longest Day” initiative is a unique opportunity for anyone to set up an event to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information on how you can participate, click here.
