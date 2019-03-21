Henry County, GA (CBS46) Two officers who risked their lives to pull a man from a burning car are speaking with CBS46.
Officers Kelly Horne and William Palmer were driving on Highway 181 in Henry County when they came upon the vehicle fire.
Both got out and sprung into action. Body cam video shows Officer Horne using a fire extinguisher on the blaze but the extinguisher runs empty and the flames intensify.
Officer Palmer does everything he can to attack the flames and then both are able to pull the man out just before an explosion.
"In my 11 years, this was the weirdest DUI I ever dealt with," said officer Horne.
"I've always been the humble type. Not to boast about anything, but it feels pretty good to be recognized," said officer Palmer.
Both officers received life-saving medals.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with driving under the influence.
