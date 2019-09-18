FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- “They say they care, they say they want it to change, but it doesn’t change,” said long-time Amazon customer, Zack Parker who is fed up with a delivery driver plowing across his lawn.
That type of disregard for property by Amazon delivery drivers hurt loyal customer Zack Parker.
“I’ve literally spent over 40,000 dollars on Amazon,” said Parker.
He said it happens time and time again. Drivers will come down his driveway and run off the sides damaging the grass and creating mud piles. So he requested, on his account early this year, for drivers to park out the front and walk to his front door. Results of his request were unsuccessful.
“I called, they said they’d put a note on the account. I’m like there’s already a note on the account, so what can you do for me? So yeah I just stopped, I was going through Target, Walmart, Kroger, wherever would deliver for a nominal fee,” said Parker.
That’s when he resorted to a temporary gate -- again without success. He said it’s only the e-retail giant he’s had problems with.
“UPS guy always stops, so does the FedEx guy. I don’t even put the gate over, they just stop up here),” said Parker as he pointed to the curb.
Parker said the company has offered gift cards and vouchers, but what he’s asking for requires no cash.
“I just want this to stop. I’ve asked them just to get this to stop. Don’t give me any money or anything or gift certificates, just do what you should do as a customer service sort of thing.”
A representative spoke with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy and said they are reviewing the footage, and will be in contact.
