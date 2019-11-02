ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A driver of an Amazon delivery truck was allegedly carjacked in southeast Atlanta early Saturday night.
Police say the incident happened around 7:18 p.m. on the 200 block of Northern Ave.
The victim told officials that a red Camaro pulled up to the truck suspiciously and a man then exited the vehicle and held the victim at gunpoint. The suspect then demanded the victim to get out of the truck. Once the suspect got a hold of the Amazon delivery truck, he then fled the scene.
Authorities say, investigators are on scene working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
