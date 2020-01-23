COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for families devastated by Amazon.

Last week, we told you about a dog who lost its leg after it was run over by an Amazon delivery driver.

Now, another pet owner has claimed an Amazon driver ran over one of her two emotional support dogs, killing it.

“These dogs are the only family that we have out here in California, they’re our whole world out here,” explained Gabrielle Baltzell.

She, her husband and two dogs came home to Georgia to spend the holidays with family, but on December 14th everything changed when her 10-month-old puppy Chevy was hit and killed.

Baltzell says it was an Amazon delivery driver who ran over her dog and just kept going.

“Did not say anything, did not do anything, did not stop, did not slow down,” said Baltzell.

Her story is similar to that of another woman named Codi Law.

Pet owners claim Amazon drivers ran over their dogs MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two pet owners in Luthersville told CBS46 their dogs were …

Law told CBS46 an Amazon driver ran over her dog, crushing its leg which was later amputated.

She and Baltzell told CBS46 Amazon drivers need better training to prevent other dogs from getting killed.

CBS46 has been reaching out to Amazon for a week about these incidents, asking for data on the number of dogs hit and an on camera interview.

So far, we’ve received these statements:

(1/23/2020) “Our heart goes out to the family and we have been in direct contact with them to provide support during this difficult time. We are working closely with our Delivery Service Partner to investigate the incident.” (1/15/2020) “Our thoughts go out to the family while their pet recovers. We have been in contact with the family to offer our support and are working with the delivery service partner to investigate the incident.”

We did receive some information about specific safety policies, but it was off the record.

However, both victims said Amazon customer service has been very helpful. Baltzell said the company gave her family $2,000. She said they’ll use that money to buy another emotional support dog.