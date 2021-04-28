FILE - In this June 16, 2019, file boxes of Amazon Fresh deliveries are unloaded in New York. Amazon’s latest move to jumpstart its grocery delivery business: cut some fees for its Prime members. The online retailer says it will no longer charge $15 a month for its Amazon Fresh service, which delivers raw meat, vegetables and other groceries to customers’ doorsteps. But the service is only for subscribers of its Prime membership, which costs $119 a year. And at least $35 must be to qualify for free delivery in two hours. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)