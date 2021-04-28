ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Amazon is expanding in-garage grocery delivery in more than 5,000 cities and towns to Prime members at no additional cost.
‘Key by Amazon,’ originally launched in five cities last November, can now be used everywhere grocery delivery from Amazon is available to have Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market groceries delivered securely and conveniently inside of customers’ garages.
Many have relied on online grocery delivery services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Amazon says it’s clear they’ll continue to use grocery delivery because of the convenience it provides.
“Customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery have loved the service, which is why we’re expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery,” Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon said. “As customers look for more convenience in their daily lives, we’re excited to deliver another service that not only helps them save time, but provides peace of mind knowing that tonight’s dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather.”
Here's how it works: Eligible Prime members can shop online at www.amazon.com/fresh or www.amazon.com/wholefoods and build a cart just like they would for any grocery delivery order. Customers with a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub can connect the myQ app with Key, then simply select “Key Delivery” at checkout for no additional cost. Once the order is placed, a trained shopper will fill the order. Grocery orders are securely delivered, and customers will get a notification in the app when their groceries arrive.
“We’ve worked hard to bring the convenience of grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to even more Prime members, now reaching customers in more than 5,000 cities and towns,” Stephenie Landry, Vice President of Grocery at Amazon said. “I’m thrilled to offer customers Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery, and believe this expansion illustrates our commitment to continually innovate to make the experience of ordering groceries online even better for customers.”
To check eligibility, visit www.amazon.com/key-grocery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.