ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta job market is poised to get another big boost after Amazon announced plans for a new fulfillment center in Coweta County.
Governor Kemp announced Saturday that Amazon will expand its Georgia presence with this new facility in Newnan.
“Our logistics infrastructure, top-ranked workforce, and nationally recognized business climate have earned us the distinction of No. 1 State for Business seven years in a row, and Amazon's investments in the Peach State are a testament to that record of success. I am grateful for their continued partnership and looking forward to the opportunities this facility will create for hardworking Georgians and their families in Coweta County," said Governor Kemp.
Employees at the new state of art facility will pick, pack, and ship customer orders.
According to Amazon, multiple locations were considered before the decision was made to base the over one-million square foot fulfillment center at The Cubes at Bridgeport.
“Amazon is proud to serve customers across Georgia and throughout the southeast region of the U.S. Georgia has been integral to Amazon’s ability to provide the great selection, competitive prices, and super-fast Prime shipping speeds we know our customers love. We are excited to add an additional 500 full-time jobs, industry-leading pay, and benefits starting for employees on day one, to the 3,500 Georgians already working for the company across the state," said Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, Amazon.
