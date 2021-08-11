SEATTLE, Ga. (CBS46)—Amazon announced Wednesday that the findings from its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report, sharing that the company invested $6.5 billion in Georgia and $530 billion in the U.S., since 2010.
The company shared that it has created 21,000 jobs in Georgia in its operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions. The report also estimated that Amazon’s investments in the state led to the contribution of more than $7 billion to the Georgia economy over the last decade, demonstrating Amazon’s commitment to creating quality jobs and generating economic opportunity.
“For more than a decade, Amazon has been a trusted partner and a catalyst for growth and development across many regions of Georgia. We appreciate the numerous contributions the company has made, including their commitment to creating jobs and opportunities that benefit communities small and large,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Amazon on projects that meet the evolving needs of consumers, businesses and our economy.”
“The promise of delivering for our customers, the creation of good jobs, and the generation of economic opportunity has been always at the forefront of our investing strategy,” said Holly Sullivan, vice president of Economic Development at Amazon. “We are proud to be the number one investor and fastest job creator in America and we know that our size and scale bring broader responsibility – our investments can not only help revitalize cities and neighborhoods but also provide a career opportunity for those in need. All our jobs come with a starting wage of at least $15 an hour and comprehensive benefits like healthcare, 401(k) contributions, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, and company-funded skills training opportunities. We’ve seen the positive ripple effects of our investments and we’re committed to continue investing in the U.S., our employees, and their communities.”
In addition to investing in its physical operations and fulfillment network, cloud infrastructure and retail locations, Amazon also invested significantly in its employees, paying more than $160 billion in compensation to its U.S. workforce. Amazon has been leading the fight for a $15 minimum wage and offers all hourly employees a starting wage of at least $15/hour. Employees also have access to industry-leading benefits, including healthcare,401(k) retirement savings and career skills training programs. Those interested in working at Amazon can visit amazon.jobs for more information.
The report, produced by economists at Keystone Strategy, provided an analysis of Amazon’s 2020 U.S. investments in areas including infrastructure and compensation. On top the company’s investments and direct employment, Amazon’s investments have supported the creation of more than 37,000 indirect jobs across the state. These are jobs in supported industries including construction, transportation, retail, healthcare, food services and more.
To learn more about the ways Amazon has invested in Georgia, click here.
