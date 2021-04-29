STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – Amazon is working to control the spread of COVID-19 by making vaccines easily available to employees.
The company is hosting on-site vaccination events for front-line employees at its fulfillment center in Stone Mountain through Sunday, May 2. Amazon said the events, which will be led by licensed health care providers, aim to protect employees and help ease the burden on community-run vaccination clinics.
Amazon built a COVID-19 testing program from scratch when the pandemic began to ensure front-line employees had access to free, regular testing — something that wasn’t available in most of their communities, the company said. Amazon is continually expanding the voluntary testing program and has already processed millions of tests across more than 800 sites globally.
To learn more, visit Amazon’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing blog.
