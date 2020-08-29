STONE MOUNTAIN (CBS46)— In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, more jobs are headed to Gwinnett County.
According to a press release, Governor Kemp and representatives from Amazon are slated to make an announcement at Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Gwinnett County.
The announcement will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, and business as well as other elected officials will be on hand.
This comes as Amazon is teaming up with Partnership Gwinnett to help fill warehouse jobs at the new fulfillment center.
Amazon officials announced pay will range from $15 to $17.50 per hour.
People interested in applying with Amazon should visit www.amazon.jobs
or text ATLNOW2 to 77088 for job alerts.
