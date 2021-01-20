In a letter to the new Biden Administration, Amazon offered its help to complete 100 million coronavirus vaccinations within the next 100 days.
"Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort," wrote Dave Clark, Amazon's worldwide operations leader.
Former President Donald Trump had an adversarial relationship with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos. Former President Trump was highly critical of Bezos and the Washington Post, which is also owned by Bezos.
"We are committed to assisting your administration's vaccination efforts as we work together to protect our employees and continue to provide essential services during the pandemic," Clark wrote.
Read the full letter:
