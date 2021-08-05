ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Amazon will postpone their return to the office for its corporate employees until early 2022, making them the latest tech company to do so amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Corporate employees in the U.S., and some other countries, will begin returning to the office beginning January 3, 2022, the company confirmed to sources.
The company had previously said it expected most of its employees to begin returning regularly to the office the week of Labor Day, September 7.
Amazon is not the only tech company making changes as cases surge.
Other companies like Google, Facebook, Apple and Twitter have recently adjusted their return-to-work plans as well.
The company will require employees to wear masks in the office, unless they show proof of full vaccination, Amazon said.
