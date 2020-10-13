ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After a 3 month delay due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday and Wednesday are Amazon "Prime Day" where the deals will be aplenty.
An estimated 150 million Prime members will likely be looking for a good deal for the next two days with electronics having some of the best discounts.
CBS46's Consumer Reporter 'Better Call Harry' broke down the rules, how to subscribe and how to get the best deals.
To participate in 'Amazon Prime Day', click here.
