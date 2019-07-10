ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Amazon will expand operations in Georgia with a new fulfillment center, creating 1,000 new jobs. The fulfillment center will be located in DeKalb and Gwinnett Counties, according to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office.
“This announcement demonstrates that the Peach State has proven itself as a leading competitor for investment from the world’s most revered companies, and I am excited for the opportunities that this new facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Gwinnett and DeKalb Counties,” stated Governor Kemp in a press release Wednesday.
Seefried Industrial Properties will develop the fulfillment center. It will be built-to-suit building with 700,000 square-feet, which Amazon will lease.
“We’re proud to have Amazon expanding their footprint in Georgia and thrilled to have them in Gwinnett,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chair Charlotte Nash. “The distribution center brings a tremendous financial investment, representing 1,000 new jobs and numerous business opportunities for the local economy. On behalf of myself and Gwinnett County, we look forward to this momentous partnership between our community and one of the world’s leading online retailers.”
Amazon will offer jobs in several departments including human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance, and information technology.
“Amazon has found an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers in the state, and we look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with industry leading pay and benefits on day one,” stated Roy Perticucci, Vice President of Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.
Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Senior Project Manager Hank Evans represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with Georgia EMC and Partnership Gwinnett.
“We are thrilled that Amazon is continuing to invest in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our state’s pro-business environment makes us a competitive choice for major companies looking to expand their already robust operations. Amazon already employs more than 3,500 Georgians, and we are grateful that they will be expanding their footprint in our state. Congratulations to our economic development partners for being part of this exciting announcement.”
