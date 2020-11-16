Amazon announced it is expanding operations in metro Atlanta.
According to a spokesperson, Amazon plans to open a new delivery station in Doraville.
The new center will speed up deliveries for customers inside and outside of the I-285 perimeter.
This comes as Amazon opened a new fulfillment center in Gwinnett County earlier this year.
“This delivery station will be Amazon’s seventh delivery station in the metro Atlanta area and eighth in the state of Georgia. Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the United States”, the spokesperson noted.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the Metro Atlanta area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities", according to Ashley Lansdale, a spokesperson with Amazon.
“The City of Doraville is excited to add Amazon to our community,” said Chris Eldridge, Doraville City Manager.
“This project is a great example of local governments working together seamlessly to facilitate economic development. I expect this to be one of several economic development wins Doraville will be able to announce in the coming months.”
In addition, the spokesperson said Amazon continues to hire for full and part-time jobs which pays a minimum of $15 per hour.
To apply for a position, please visit: www.logistics.amazon.com
