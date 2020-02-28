NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS56) -- Imagine getting a package delivered from Amazon along with more than $10,000 worth of property.
That’s what happened in Covington after an Amazon driver's van plowed into a garage.
The homeowner, Trevor McKinley, thought his brand new home in Newton County was falling apart after he noticed stones were falling off the garage. But he quickly realized his home that is only a year old wasn’t falling apart, but rather someone had crashed into it.
He went over his surveillance and saw an Amazon driver hit his home and leave without notifying him of the accident.
In the surveillance video, you can see the Amazon driver pull into the driveway, partly on the grass, get out of the van, go to the door throwing the package and then the driver realizes the van isn’t parked and is rolling forward.
The driver is then seen rushing back to the van after it slammed into the garage. The driver then fled the scene.
Mckinley was shocked when he saw the video and frustrated the driver didn’t notify him of the accident.
“That’s not how she handled it, she basically let me assume the risk of having to pay for this. If I didn’t have these cameras I would not have known what happened and I would be the one fixing it myself or having to go to pay someone. Amazon is supposed to be this customer service centric company, but they had no problem putting the liability in their customers hand,” said McKinley.
Not only is there damage to the exterior of their garage but the structure has shifted, and an entire wall will have to be replaced.
To add insult to injury, Amazon offered Mckinley a $75 gift card for his poor experience. He had a contractor come out to assess the damage and they said the repairs could cost $10-15,000.
We reached out to Amazon and a company spokesperson provided the following statement:
"We have been in contact with the customer and are working with them to make this right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.