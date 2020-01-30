ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It’s been a month since Congressman John Lewis announced he's battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, calling it ‘a fight unlike any he’s ever faced.’
CBS46 talked with Ambassador Andrew Young, who fought side by Lewis’s side during the civil rights movement, to get an update on Lewis’ condition.
“I don’t think he’ll be leaving us soon,” Young told CBS46 News. “Pancreatic cancer used to be a death sentence, but we’re all going to die of something. I think there’s a spiritual: ‘I keep so busy serving my master, I ain’t got time to die.’ And John’s that same type.”
The 79 year-old lawmaker is receiving chemotherapy treatments in Washington D.C.
“I talked to his staff assistant and he told me it takes him a day after the chemo, that usually it wipes him out for a day and then he’s back on the job.”
There’s already talk about how to honor Congressman Lewis, with some suggesting re-naming the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Lewis, as a young student organizer, was nearly beaten to death by police during a peaceful protest in 1965.
“My concern is not how we memorialize him in bricks and mortar, but how we keep that spirit active in the Congress,” continued Young.
Ambassador Young says Congressman Lewis is that rare politician who has universal respect, regardless of party. And with the Congress, and the country so divided right now, John Lewis can lead once again.
“I think we’re going to need him to help pull the Congress together once this impeachment is over, no matter how it turns out,” said Young.
CBS46 reached out to the congressman's office, just to check on how he's feeling. We have not heard back.
Ambassador Young did tell CBS46 that his wife was doing a little day after Christmas shopping at Dillards in Atlanta and who was there? None other than Congressman John Lewis.
So that's a good sign.
