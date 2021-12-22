AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

GRAY NEWS -- A statewide Amber Alert in Texas remained active Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio who disappeared from a playground.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a girl approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.
The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio. Authorities don’t yet know whether Lina wandered away from the apartment complex playground or if she was taken by someone.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference Tuesday morning that Lina disappeared from a playground at her apartment complex, KSAT reports. Her mother stepped away while the 3-year-old was playing with other children.
McManus says the mother returned “a short time later,” but Lina was missing.
Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS that the family moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2019. He says the family initially thought Lina may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now believes she may have been abducted.
Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.
#MISSING! #AMBERAlert!Lina was last seen on December 20, 2021 in San Antonio, #Texas. She was last seen wearing a red dress and a black jacket.https://t.co/5mERqfnTQe— NCMEC (@MissingKids) December 21, 2021
