Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas still missing, in immediate danger

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas remained active for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio who disappeared from a playground.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a girl approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.
The search for the girl is active, with multiple groups on the ground, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department, Alamo Area Search and Rescue and Search and Rescue SATX, KENS reported.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference Tuesday morning that despite massive resources, including a cash reward for information, no tips have gotten them closer to figuring out what happened to the girl, KSAT reported.
Lina disappeared from a playground at her apartment complex, KSAT reports. Her mother stepped away while the 3-year-old was playing with other children.
