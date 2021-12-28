CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) -- An amber alert has been issued for six-year-old Rachel Zecena and her mother, 45-year-old Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, who authorities say may have been taken against their will by 55-year-old Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez.
Rachel, who was last seen Sunday evening, is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Her mother, Balvanera, is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.
The alleged kidnapper, Zecena-Lopez, has been identified as the father of the abducted child. He is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Law enforcement officials believe Zecena-Lopez may be traveling in Balvanera's 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RVX9470.
Zecena-Lopez may be armed with a firearm and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, immediately dial 911 or call the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.
