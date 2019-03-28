Jefferson, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing toddler and an Amber Alert has been issued as a result.
Baylee Sue Peeples, 1, was last seen early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. at a home on Rock Forge Road in Jefferson.
She's believed to have been taken by Robert Joseph Peeples. Their relationship is unclear at this time.
Police believe the pair could be in the Winder or Gwinnett County area and possibly even as far away as Mississippi. They believe little Baylee is in "extreme danger."
Baylee is a white female standing about three feet tall and weighing around 25 pounds. She has curly blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt that read "Always Amazing."
Robert Joseph Peeples, 39, is described as a white male, standing about 5'10" tall and weighing around 187 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.
They're believed to be traveling in a white 1993 GMC Vandura with the Georgia license tag of RIK1620.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821.
