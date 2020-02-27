CAMDEN County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Levi's Call has been canceled on behalf of the Camden County Sheriff's Office for three missing children believed to be in extreme danger.
On February 26, Autumn Liann Gentry, a 5-year-old white female, Meadow Lin Gentry, a 6-year-old white female, and Kole Aaron Gentry, a 3-year-old white male, were abducted by Marshall Aaron Gentry, a 26-year-old white male.
They were last seen in St. Mary's, Georgia, and were believed to be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Tundra pick-up, GA tag RTQ7135. Gentry may have a 2019 Dutchmen Coleman Camper attached to the truck.
Officials told CBS46 that all three children have been located late Thursday afternoon.
