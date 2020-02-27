CAMDEN County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Levi's call issued for three missing Camden County children has been canceled. The children were located in the state of Indiana with their mother.

Camden County Sheriff investigators are still gathering details but say the children are safe. They were not able to provide information regarding the status of children's father, Marshall Aaron Gentry.

On Thursday afternoon A Levi's Call was issued stating the children were last seen with Gentry and were believed to be in extreme danger.