An amber alert was issued for 6-week old twin boys who were taken after a shooting incident early Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the babies, Matto and Lorenzo, were last seen leaving Savannah with a woman, possibly named Kathleen, driving a white 4-door sedan, Nissan Altima or Kia Optima.
According to an update at 2:48 p.m., officers located the twins safely and took the suspect into custody.
More details will be released at a later time.
This is a developing story.
