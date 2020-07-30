MONROE COUNTY, TN (CBS46) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cancelled an Amber Alert for a young boy who went missing with his biological mother after both were located in east Georgia.
The alert was issued early Thursday morning for 1 year-old Caylen Douglas Williams, who was last seen with his biological mother in an area just north of the Georgia border.
The child was taken from Tellico Plains, Tennessee, allegedly by his biological mother, 22 year-old Lakeisha Williams. The TBI announced later Thursday morning that the pair had been found in the east Georgia community of Evans, about 150 miles east of Atlanta.
Williams has been arrested and is charged with parental kidnapping.
UPDATE: Great news! Caylen Williams has been found safe in Evans, Georgia, where authorities have also arrested Lakeshia Williams.Thank you for your help to spread the word!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/PvV7Y89u4h— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2020
