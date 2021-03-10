An AMBER Alert activated Wednesday night for two children allegedly taken by their mother from North Carolina has been cancelled.
The announcement was tweeted early Thursday morning but no other details were provided.
The #Statesville #NorthCarolina #AMBERAlert has been cancelled. https://t.co/KlOUyQGiSg— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) March 11, 2021
Law enforcement were looking for Easton, 4, and Annsleigh Redmon, 2, after their mother, Amanda Jean Redmon, allegedly took them. Police also thought they may have been heading through Georgia on their way to Alabama.
It's unclear where the children were located or if Amanda Redmon is in custody but more details are expected to be released Thursday.
