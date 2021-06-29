MEMPHIS (CBS46) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for a 7-month-old child who was last seen with his non-custodial father.
Braylen Hunter Clark is 27 inches long and 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue onesie at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with 26-year-old Barry Medlock. Medlock is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police have issued a warrant for Medlock on a second-degree murder charge and are asking the public to come forward with information on his whereabouts.
It is unclear what led up to the child's disappearance. Contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or dial 911.
