An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida girl who may be on her way to Georgia with an adult man.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says 11 year-old Montana Breseman was last seen at her middle school in New Port Richey on Monday morning. The department says she walked away from the school to an unknown location where she possibly met a man in his late teens and they could be heading to Georgia. No specific location was released.
Breseman stands 5'6" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue bandana and black and white leggings. She may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes.
The man in question was seen wearing a red t-shirt with a white square graphic print and dark pants. They may be traveling in a dark-colored Hyundai sedan.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.
#NewPortRichey, #Florida #AMBERAlert for most current information go to https://t.co/n6SuRDoU0p pic.twitter.com/9KznCOJycs— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) April 13, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.