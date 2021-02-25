The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a teen who they say was allegedly abducted by her father early Thursday morning.
Around 9:51 p.m., officers responded to a child abduction call at a home on La Dawn Lane in northwest Atlanta.
The mother of the teen told officers that her 16-year-old daughter, Jeily Castellanos, was taken from the home by her father without authorization.
After further investigation, police identified the suspect to be Melvin Castellanos. He was last seen driving a black 2011 Ford Explorer- North Carolina tag: HMV7986.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing and stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
