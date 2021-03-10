An AMBER Alert was activated Wednesday night for two children allegedly taken by their mother from North Carolina.
Law enforcement is looking for Easton and Annsleigh Redmon after their mother, Amanda Jean Redmon, allegedly took them. Annsleigh is two-years-old and Easton is four-years-old. Easton was last seen wearing a pink-blue checkered button up shirt and dark-colored shorts while Annsleigh was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphic and cream colored pants.
The children's mother, Amanda Redmon, is 5'5", approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings and brown boots. Police said Amanda was driving a 2014 gray Honda Odyssey with a North Carolina tag of HAD6654. Police think Amanda may be heading towards Alabama.
If you have any information or see the children, call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-880-9156.
