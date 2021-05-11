Twin boys

An amber alert was issued for 6-week old twin boys who were taken after a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the babies, Matto and Lorenzo, were last seen leaving Savannah with a woman, possibly named Kathleen, driving a white 4-door sedan, Nissan Altima or Kia Optima.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call Police. 

This is a developing story. 

