BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Bartow County toddler Wednesday night.
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for 2-year-old Cataleya Marie Buttrom. Deputies say she was abducted by 25-year-old Ricky Lee Buttrom.
He is believed to be driving a Toyota Rav 4 with a Georgia tag of CPF9791.
If you have any information of their whereabouts contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.