MONROE COUNTY, TN (CBS46) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for Caylen Douglas Williams, a 1-year-old boy last seen with his biological mother in an area just north of the Georgia border.

The child was taken from Tellico Plains, Tennessee, allegedly by his biological mother, 22 year-old Lakeisha Williams. She has black hair, brown eyes, stands about 5'3" tall, and weighs around 160 pounds. She's wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for parental kidnapping.

Caylen has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands about two feet tall and weighs around 22 pounds. He was last seen wearing a shirt with cartoon characters, shorts and black boots. There is no known vehicle description.

If you have information, please contact the TBI or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-3911. Click for MORE info

