MONROE COUNTY, TN (CBS46) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for Caylen Douglas Williams, a 1-year-old boy last seen with his biological mother in an area just north of the Georgia border.
The child was taken from Tellico Plains, Tennessee, allegedly by his biological mother, 22 year-old Lakeisha Williams. She has black hair, brown eyes, stands about 5'3" tall, and weighs around 160 pounds. She's wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for parental kidnapping.
Caylen has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands about two feet tall and weighs around 22 pounds. He was last seen wearing a shirt with cartoon characters, shorts and black boots. There is no known vehicle description.
If you have information, please contact the TBI or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-3911. Click for MORE info
#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find 21-month-old Caylen Williams, who is missing from Monroe County. Williams is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who now faces a charge of Parental Kidnapping.Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see them! pic.twitter.com/TUG5KtMtLi— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.