SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (CBS46) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 15 month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who was last seen in December but recently reported as missing.
According to the website Locate the Missing, Evelyn was last seen on December 26, 2019 but wasn’t reported as missing until February 18. The website goes on to say that the child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana.
Evelyn is about 2’0” tall, approx. 28 lbs., has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn, please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.