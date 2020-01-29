MIAMI, Fl. (CBS46) An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida baby.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, one week-old Andrew Caballeiro, may have been abducted by 49 year-old Ernesto Caballeiro.
The center did not indicate if Ernesto Caballeiro is Andrew's biological father.
They were last seen in Miami and may be traveling in a 2001, white Chevrolet Express passenger van with the Florida license tag number HETY13. The vehicle has a decal of "Nesty School Services" on it.
On the back left door of the vehicle, there is a decal of "Caution: Transporting Children."
If you have any information, you're asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
