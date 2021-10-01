ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 2-year-old child believed to be with his mother.
Clayton County Police requested an Amber Alert be issued for young Dior Singleton, with reason to believe he was with his mother, Camille Singleton, wanted in connection to the Thursday murder of Inita Gaither.
Police learned that Singleton was last known to be driving a white, two-door 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul with an Arizona plate reading AL-35574. The investigation determined that the vehicle had been turned back into a local U-Haul dealership via drop box.
Reports say that police spoke with the child’s father, who is currently stationed at a Naval vessel at sea. After speaking with Dior’s father, authorities made the decision to request an Amber Alert.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.