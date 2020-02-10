DALLAS, TX. (CBS46) An amber alert has been issued for two missing Texas children last seen on Sunday.
Police are searching for 7 year-old Jorden Rodgers and 1 year-old Julien Rodgers as well as the man accused of abducting them, 33 year-old Johnnie Palmore.
Palmore was last seen in the Dallas, Texas area. Law enforcement believes the children are in grave danger.
The CBS affiliate in Dallas reports the children's mother was found dead from homicidal violence.
Jorden is described as having black hair, brown eyes and long dreadlocks. Authorities do not know what he was last seen wearing. Julien also has black hair and brown eyes but his clothing is not known. Palmore, who is believed to be connected to their abduction. He is described as a 33-year-old with hazel eyes and gold-dyed long dreadlocks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police at (214) 671-4312.
