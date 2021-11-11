UPDATE (CBS46) — One-year-old Blaise Barnett has been reunited with his family after he was found safe Thursday afternoon.
The toddler had been missing since the SUV he was inside of was stolen from outside of his family's Clarkston apartment around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said a woman who lives on Rogers Street found the little boy in her van when she went out to her driveway Thursday afternoon. She brought him inside and called police.
Police said the child appears to be in good condition. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
It was an emotional reunion when Blaise's family laid eyes on him for the first time at the police department.
"He still looks like the same, he's safe, he's home, that’s all I wanted. Thank you, thank you," said Blaise's mother, Deonna Bray.
Our camera was rolling when law enforcement took Blaise out of a house in Clarkston - not far from the police department. Waiting to learn more from police. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/q8ie0JCHjd— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 11, 2021
The investigation continues. Police are still looking into how Blaise ended up where he was found and they're still looking for who took off in the car with him in his carseat.
Moments before Deonna Bray was reunited with her little boy inside the police department. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/yZUUbjexjo— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 11, 2021
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The 1-year-old missing Clarkston boy has reportedly been found alive.
Blaise has been found! We just watched him get put into an ambulance. Family is cheering with excitement. We we are waiting on update from police about how he was found. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/vLW8Z3AX38— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 11, 2021
This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.
We are happy to report that baby Blaise has been found safe. pic.twitter.com/Zdb4pwyWyF— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 11, 2021
Initial story below
_____________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The nationwide search continues Thursday for 1-year-old Blaise Barnett, who disappeared early Wednesday when the SUV in which he was sleeping was stolen from outside his parents' apartment.
On Wednesday afternoon, authorities located the 2002 grey Ford Explorer in the Brannon Hill Condominiums a few miles away, but Blaise was not in it.
Blaise's mother Deonna Bray met with detectives twice Thursday morning at Clarkston police headquarters. She spoke briefly with CBS46 reporter Rebekka Schramm.
“Just still waiting," Bray said. "Just hoping and praying.”
Prayer vigil happening right now in Clarkston as community members come together hoping for a safe return of one-year-old Blaise Barnett who was in an SUV that was stolen yesterday at 1am. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/K0fMYgF53p— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 11, 2021
When asked what message she has for the person who has her son, Bray said, "Just protect him. If you have him, keep him safe and just bring him back to me safely.”
This family is desperate to find Blaise. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/t9U8gQGWNO— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 10, 2021
The Clarkston Police Department is getting assistance from DeKalb County police, the GBI, and the FBI.
As the sun set Wednesday and the search entered its 17th hour, the boy's mother put out a renewed plea to whoever has her son. Deonna Bray is asking whoever has Blaise to please turn him in somewhere safe.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Amber Alert has been issued for the sudden disappearance of a one-year-old boy from Clarkston. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2002 grey or silver Ford Explorer with a "Tag Applied For" sign in the back window and temporary tag number P2722946.
Blaise Barnett was last seen wearing a green tank top with a dinosaur print on it and a diaper, wrapped in a blanket.
Police say Blaise was left in the car near his home with his parents inside, when a thief stole the vehicle with the child still inside. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
According to his mother, the family parked in front of their home on Montreal Road. She proceeded inside while Blaise's dad took their nephew and a couple items out of the car and into the house.
"He was just making a quick trip because the house was right there and we were still able to see the car. Maybe in the 30 seconds he was in there, he tried to come back to get Blaise and then Blaise wasn't out here and the car wasn't either," she explained.
The family says they suspect a teenager may be the alleged kidnapper after Blaise's father spotted a boy he believed to be around 15 or 16-years-old walking down the street at the time of the incident.
Blaise's mother says the teen was wearing black pants and black shoes and had a black jacket with a yellow and green square pattern on.
"We don't want to press charges," she pleaded to the camera, addressing the unknown assailant. "We just want you to bring our baby back. If you have him still in the car, keep him warm. Just bring him back. I just want him back in my arms."
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest update as new information becomes available.
#Clarkston, #Georgia #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/3FBHVvmIrP. pic.twitter.com/F0vI9AXxHm— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) November 10, 2021
If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or Clarkston police at 404-557-8956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.