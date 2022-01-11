REX, Ga. (CBS46) -- The amber alert for Jacob Rodas has been canceled. Police confirm Ronald Javier Rodas has been taken into custody.
Original story below
______________________________________________________________
REX, Ga. (CBS46) -- An amber alert has been issued for 16-year-old Jacob Rodas after he was reportedly abducted from his home in Rex.
Clayton County police say Jacob was believed to have been taken by his biological father Ronald Javier Rodas Tuesday morning at 8:42 a.m.
Jacob was last seen in the vicinity of Charlotte Drive in Rex.
The teen was last seen in the vicinity of Charlotte Drive in Rex entering a black 2021 Volkswagen Passat bearing Louisiana license plate 125EXJ. It is believed that his father may be taking him to Louisiana.
Police advise the public to also be on the lookout for a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, bearing Louisiana license plate Z0L611. The car was reported stolen and may be tied to the kidnapping.
s a 16-year-old black male, with black hair and brown eyes.
Jacob is 6-feet-tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black t-shirt with white and red lettering.
Jacob has been diagnosed with Autism.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jacob Rodas is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
